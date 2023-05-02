Super Mega Baseball 4 to do everything bigger in June

We're closing in on six weeks since MLB The Show 23 launched, so it's time to bring some more arcadey and goofier baseball.

That's at least what the developers at Metalhead think, as they've announced that Super Mega Baseball 4 will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on June 2. Yup, we're just a month away from the next entry in the popular series, which is why this announcement comes alongside a gameplay trailer that shows the upgraded visuals, a handful of the "200 larger-than-life" former pros that will be available at launch and some of the new stadiums. The press release also reveals the game will support cross-generation matchmaking in Pennant Race and Online Leagues, so it seems like EA will let the developers continue to do their thing after buying them two years ago.