After giving the fans two great games in the past, Metalhead Software had their work cut out for them when they were set to release Super Mega Baseball 3 which was made available earlier this month. Could they improve the game series that gives us a more arcade look to the sport of baseball? Let's find out.

You won't find licensed teams, players or even gear in Super Mega Baseball 3, but with the customisation options Metalhead Software is providing, we don't even think about that while playing the game. This is definitely an arcade game, and it shows from the very beginning. Don't get us wrong, as it's definitely not a bad thing. In fact, it's quite the opposite and very enjoyable.

You won't find David Price on the mound in SMB 3, but you don't need him.

We have played a fair amount of MLB The Show over the years which are leaning more towards simulating the sport of baseball, and we would be lying if we said it hasn't frustrated us more than once. With the cartoon characters, the silly celebrations and unrealistic jumps we have a harder time arguing towards a perfectly hit ball ending up pop out to the end of the inning. This makes the game a lot more enjoyable, and the rage feel is almost completely gone. Even when we strike out we are able to laugh at the fact that our batter turns to break his or her bat in a million pieces over their knee.

Arcade games are supposed to be fun, but even if Super Mega Baseball 3 is great fun, we do expect a certain amount of realism when it comes to ball-striking and fielding. At times it seems easier to hit a home run out of the dirt than from a pitch down the middle which can be frustrating at times, but for the most part, the ball will fly if you end up under it with your swing, and it will end up on the ground if you get over it. Basic rules of physics in other words.

A few silly animations are to be found in the game.

In terms of content, we see a brand-new franchise mode in this edition of the game, and it has more depth than we are used to for games like this. Even though some aspects of the franchise mode aren't simulation-style like the lack of multiyear contracts, we are still treated with ageing, player growth and free agency like we see in most sports games. This greatly expands the longevity of the game which could be a problem in the former versions for those not playing online. Now we are able to play season after season in franchise mode and still enjoy the excitement of getting new players to grow.

Help your players grow in franchise mode.

We visited the customisation part briefly earlier in this review, but it really is worthy of a deeper dive into. Not only are we able to create our own teams, but we are also able to customise the current standard teams used in the game. There are limitations to the latter of course as we can't edit attributes, handedness and such, but everything cosmetic is possible to make your own. This being the team name, logo, jerseys or even the players themselves. Basically, the only thing missing in Super Mega Baseball 3 is the ability to create your own ballpark, but with the level of development this game has seen from year to year so far, we won't be surprised if this is something coming in the near future, maybe already in Super Mega Baseball 4.

Personally, we are more of an online gamer than anything. Playing against other humans makes things more unpredictable no matter the game, and that keeps most games more interesting in our eyes. Metalhead has done great things to make this part of the game more enjoyable too. The Pennant Race mode gives us exactly what we want in online play in terms of playing against others with the same skill level as ourselves. The goal is to get the best record as possible during a set period of time, and after a few initial games to set our skill level, we always face opponents somewhat equal to our abilities which makes the game even more fun. Blowout wins are almost as boring as blowout losses, so having even games are definitely the best option. If we get bored of this mode, there are still a lot of customisation available for setting up online leagues with friends.

You look your coolest when you celebrate.

Metalhead has upped their game both in the graphics and sound department for this game. The game looks really smooth, and the sounds of the ball hitting the bat is accurate, but still has a touch of an arcade feel over it. One of the most important things with a baseball game is that it flows well as timing when batting is crucial, and this is not an issue with the game at all. Even in online matches versus players across the pond we have full control of our batters timing.

Customise your whole team to make them look like you want.

To summarize Super Mega Baseball 3 is a very enjoyable game which we will have tons of hours playing, and it is also a great upgrade from the previous version of the game series. If you have a decent gaming computer we would recommend getting it for that system, as our PlayStation 4 Pro with an SSD inside it still gave us loading times worthy of a lunch break at times. The gameplay itself feels the same on both systems on the other hand, so if you don't mind waiting a bit for loading into games you are all set.

Play ball!