Super Mega Baseball 3 is available now

Super Mega Baseball 3 just got released yesterday and it is available on PC (via Steam), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The developer and publisher Metalhead Software Inc. decided to offer a free demo to those who are interested so they can give it a try before they make up their minds to purchase the game.

According to the officialtweet, the demo lets players try an unlimited number of games in the competitive online Pennant Race mode. Not only that, but you can also get a taste of some other features, such as playing Exhibition games against the AI, or having some experiments with the customization suite.

It's worth noting that they alsomentioned that there won't be physical copies of SMB3.