Super Meat Boy makes the leap to three dimensions and now has an Early Access date

If there's one surprise no one saw coming at Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it was the announcement of Super Meat Boy 3D. A game that, as the name suggests, will take the red character through a whole new horizon of hellish levels to survive in, far, wide and deep.

The trailer has been quite revealing, showing the red character jumping, dodging and being turned into a pile of bleeding red meat. Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Xbox, PS5, and PC in 2026, though currently only in Early Access.

Check out the trailer below.