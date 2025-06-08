Super Meat Boy makes the leap to three dimensions and now has an Early Access date

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
If there's one surprise no one saw coming at Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it was the announcement of Super Meat Boy 3D. A game that, as the name suggests, will take the red character through a whole new horizon of hellish levels to survive in, far, wide and deep.
The trailer has been quite revealing, showing the red character jumping, dodging and being turned into a pile of bleeding red meat. Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Xbox, PS5, and PC in 2026, though currently only in Early Access.
Check out the trailer below.