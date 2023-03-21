Super Meat Boy is getting a puzzle spin-off game

HQ

Super Meat Boy might not be an incredibly popular franchise, but since the original game's release in 2010 it has carved out a niche within platforming audiences. Now, it's swapping platforming gameplay for a connect-four puzzle-based style of play in Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine.

The trailer for Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine shows the Super Meat Boy villain as he has to connect different meat creations to destroy them. It seems beyond just connecting meat creatures of the same colour, you'll also have to contend with plenty of traps within the game's levels.

Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine looks to release this year on all major platforms. This means at least we won't have another ten-year wait like we did between 2010's Super Meat Boy and 2020's Super Meat Boy Forever.