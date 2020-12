You're watching Advertisements

Team Meat took the opportunity to announce that the PC version of Super Meat Boy Forever would launch on December 23 during The Game Awards, but they had saved another ace up their sleeve for today.

Nintendo has announced that Super Meat Boy Forever will also launch on Nintendo Switch on December 23, and that it'll be a console launch exclusive. That last part probably means we won't get to see it on PS4 and Xbox One until 2021.