Super Meat Boy Forever launches on PS4 and Xbox One next week

Team Meat needed to recoup after overworking themselves in 2019 to finish Super Meat Boy Forever, so we had to wait twenty months longer than planned for its launch. That's why it wasn't especially surprising when the game didn't make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January either. Fortunately, we can be very sure it'll make its new date.

The small team has now given us a new trailer revealing that Super Meat Boy Forever will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on April 16, which is next Friday for those of you who have lost count during the pandemic.