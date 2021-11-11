Super Meat Boy Forever is coming to mobile in 2022

HQ

If you like hardcore platformers, it's very possible you have played, or at least heard about the Super Meat Boy series. (We are not going to detail everything here, but if you're interested, check more info about the latest game in the series via thislink.)

As a sequel of the original Super Meat Boy, Super Meat Boy Forever was released to Switch and PC (via Epic Games Store) in December 2020, followed by PS4 and Xbox One in April 2021. It is also planned for Steam, next-gen consoles and mobile devices.

Well, we don't know about the rest, but at least now the developer Team Meat has revealed the release window for the mobile version. Earlier via the Thunderful World showcase, it was announced that Super Meat Boy Forever will be coming to mobile, presuming iOS and Android both, in 2022. A new trailer was also released, but Team Meat didn't offer any specific date.