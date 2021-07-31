Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever are both receiving collector's editions

Limited Run Games has revealed that it will soon be selling two very special collector's editions for both Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever. The collector's edition for Super Meat Boy is limited to just the PS Vita, whereas the one for Super Meat Boy Forever is available on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Pre-orders for both editions are set to go live on July 30 and they will close on August 29 for Super Meat Boy Forever, but no time limit has been set for the original.

The collector's edition for Super Meat Boy Forever retails for $99.99 and it contains extras such as a squishy toy, the game's original soundtrack, and a 160-page artbook. The collector's edition for the original game, however, costs $74.99 and it is limited to only 1,000 copies. This version contains a poster, a meat tray, and a plastic figure of Meat Boy.

You can take a look at both collector's editions below: