Super Meat Boy 3D won't feature cross-save or cross-progression

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With Super Meat Boy 3D now on the horizon and set to launch as soon as March 31, you might be searching for some key answers in relation to the game. We have been too, and as the platformer will be debuting on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, we're been particularly interested in knowing if there will be any form of cross-progression or cross-save between the various versions.

This was a question we asked to developer Sluggerfly's CEO and co-founder, Dominik Plaßmann, to which he told us clearly: "This is not planned at the moment."

To add to this and with the ever-eternal conversation of artificial intelligence in mind, we also inquired with Plaßmann about what the developer's stance on AI is, to which he told us that there will not be any AI-generated assets in its projects.

"We see AI as a tool that can be useful in certain areas, but not something that should be used across the board. For example, we wouldn't include AI-generated assets in our games."

With Super Meat Boy 3D on the horizon, expect more coverage in the coming days, and likewise, don't miss our recent complete interview with Sluggerfly, where we discuss difficulty, the number of available worlds, speed-running, and more.