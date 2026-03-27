Super Meat Boy 3D "won't be for everyone" but that's part of the developer's vision to "preserve that identity"

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One of the many announcements at last night's Xbox Partner Preview show was the confirmation of when Super Meat Boy 3D will be making its debut on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. It's actually coming much sooner than expected, as you'll be able to hop into the game before the end of March, with launch slated for just a few days time on March 31.

To this end, you may be curious about whether or not Super Meat Boy 3D will be a game for you? The series is notoriously demanding, with many levels that are designed to make you want to rip your hair out. So will this be reflected in Super Meat Boy 3D? Of course it will. We even spoke with Dominik Plaßmann, CEO and co-founder of developer Sluggerfly, to get a firm understanding of the studio's philosophy on difficulty in the game.

"From the very beginning, we knew the game wouldn't be for everyone, and that's okay. Challenge is a core part of what defines Super Meat Boy, and it was very important for us to preserve that identity. That said, we still aim to strike a balance by making the early levels approachable for most players. As the game progresses, the difficulty definitely ramps up. However, most players should still be able to complete a full playthrough and reach the final boss, since the toughest challenges are optional and not required to see the ending."

Long story short, you should be able to work through the majority of the main five worlds and reach the credits with only minimal hair-pulling, but the alternative Dark World levels will be much more demanding and should prove to be a challenge for even the more skilled players.

Check out our full interview with Sluggerfly here, to read more about the developer's stance on AI, speed-running, and what to expect from the five core worlds.