Super Meat Boy 3D launches as soon as next week

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There are only five more full days before March comes to an end and before we reach April, but that's apparently all the time we need to get excited for the arrival of Super Meat Boy 3D.

We say this as during the Xbox Partner Preview show, it has been confirmed that the anticipated and ruthlessly-challenging platformer will be arriving before the month comes to an end, with a debut date planned for March 31.

Launching on all current-generation platforms, be that PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, you will be able to hop into the game in the coming days, and for more on Super Meat Boy 3D, stay tuned, as we'll be going live with an interview with developer Sluggerfly later today!