Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Team Meat has just announced that the anticipated next chapter in the Super Meat Boy series won't just be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, the game will also be making its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2 systems too.

We don't have a confirmed launch date for the project, as all that we know is that the game will be arriving sometime this year, but when it does make its debut, the good news is that you'll be able to take the adventure on-the-go via Nintendo's current hardware.

To mark this announcement, a new trailer for the game has been shared that shows off more of the gruelling, demanding, bloody, and crushingly-hard platforming, which you can see below. Also, it's been confirmed that the deathcore band Despised Icon is making the soundtrack for the game, with member Steve Marcois talking about this partnership with the following statement:

"As a life-long gamer, being involved in the soundtrack of Super Meat Boy 3D was such an honor, albeit a true test of perseverance. We started working on this song two years ago, and I must say I'm more than happy how it paid off while we were able to capture the emotion of the story. I hope our efforts are felt through the song, and that you'll enjoy the game as much as I do."

Are you looking forward to Super Meat Boy 3D?