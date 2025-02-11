Super Mario World's soundtrack added to Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo has kept up a surprisingly good pace of updates to its music app Nintendo Music, which allows Switch Online subscribers to enjoy game music from the company's huge catalog of classics.

Now they've added something new again, and this time we're guessing many will be a little extra excited. What's now available to listen to are the soundtracks from Golden Sun and Super Mario World. As good as the former is, it is of course Mario's acclaimed 16-bit adventure that appeals the most, and there will probably be more than us on the editorial staff who will be popping loudly in our headphones during the day.