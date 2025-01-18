Super Mario World soundtrack to be released on vinyl in Japan

Warner Music has announced that they will reissue the Super Mario World soundtrack on vinyl in Japan on April 30th. The music, originally released on CD in the country, not only featured the game's soundtrack but also a range of sound effects and compositions from the franchise's first three titles—something that, according to Tower Records, will also be included on the vinyl.

In total, the release comprises 179 tracks spread across three vinyl records. The first disc is dedicated to jazz arrangements of Koji Kondo's most famous songs, originally produced in the early '90s by Dragon Quest composer Koichi Sugiyama and Japanese jazz legend Sadao Watanabe. The second disc contains the previously mentioned music from Super Mario Bros. 1-3, as well as the first part of the Super Mario World soundtrack, which continues on both sides of the third record.

The price for the vinyl soundtrack is set at 11,000 yen and is already available for pre-order for those interested.

Is this something you'd consider picking up?