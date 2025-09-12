Super Mario Bros. Wonder updated for Nintendo Switch 2 and adds a new mini-game theme park DLC

HQ

Today's Nintendo Direct on Friday, 12 September 2025 is leaving us with a lot of mushroom flavour with the announcement of a whole host of new features from the company to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros. We'll be getting a new Mario Tennis, new versions of Super Mario Galaxy, the first teaser trailer for the sequel to Super Mario Bros. Movie.... and also additional content for one of the plumber's latest hits.

We're talking about Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which will be coming to Nintendo's new console in spring 2026. Yoshiaki Koizumi has presented the content, which will add new features not yet announced (they will be announced soon), as well as a new content called Meet up in Belabel Park.

This DLC appears to be a new plaza in the Flower Kingdom where Mario and his friends can enjoy some fun and peaceful moments away from fighting Bowser and retrieving the Wonder Blossoms. Teaming up with up to three friends in fun co-op mini-games, there will be some co-ordination, some shooting against a common enemy, and much more.

In addition, as a treat for the little ones at home, Koizumi announced that the Talking Flower has also been turned into an interactive toy, and will also go on sale in spring, via the My Nintendo Store.

