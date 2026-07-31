Super Mario Sunshine comes to Nintendo Switch Online alongside new Virtual Boy titles next month

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Nintendo Switch Online is getting a substantial update next month, as it brings Super Mario Sunshine to its Classics label, alongside two previously unreleased games for the Virtual Boy. Super Mario Sunshine arrives on the 13th of August, while the Virtual Boy games arrive earlier, on the 4th.

Super Mario Sunshine will be available via the Nintendo Classics part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Previously, the classic platformer could only be played via its original version, or on the now discontinued 3D All-Stars Collection. The two games coming to Virtual Boy never saw a release at all, and are D-Hooper and Zero Racers.

Zero Racers was actually a spin-off of F-Zero that was completed, and just never made it to release. Once they make it to the return of the Virtual Boy, most of the games released on the platform will have been returned to us. It's unlikely that some of the final games, like Waterworld, will make it to NSO, due to them being based on licensed IPs. Also, is anyone really praying for a Waterworld game?