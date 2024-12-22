Super Mario Run celebrates Super Mario Party Jamboree with crossover event

HQ

In celebration of Super Mario Party Jamboree's release, Super Mario Run has launched a limited-time event packed with fun missions. Players can tackle three new mission types—Rainbow Galleria, Goomba Lagoon, and King Bowser's Keep—each offering Mario Party-themed statues as rewards.

Running until January 29, 2025, this event adds a fresh twist to the mobile game and follows the Mario & Luigi: Brothership event from November. Keep track of your progress through the mission icon in your kingdom and get ready to party like never before.

What exclusive rewards are you most excited to unlock?