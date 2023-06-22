Super Mario RPG remake will look and sound better in November

We've heard rumours of many Nintendo games the last few years, but most of them have been about remasters and remakes of old classics. One of them becomes true in November.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is getting a remake on Nintendo Switch, and it's set to launch of the 17th of November. The name has even be remade for the better, as it'll just be called Super Mario RPG. That's obviously not all, however., as the trailer shows how astoundingly much better it looks and even sounds thanks to Yoko Shimomura returning to make new versions of his original songs from 1996.