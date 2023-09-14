Super Mario RPG is getting some new gameplay features

HQ

Super Mario RPG just got a new look at today's Nintendo Direct, and while we didn't get a lot of gameplay, we did find out that it won't just be graphical improvements coming to the game.

We'll also get some new gameplay features as well as returning ones. The focus in this trailer was on getting the perfect timings in your attacks. When you strike an enemy perfectly, you'll be able to do more damage.

Also, as you can see in the trailer below, Super Mario RPG also lets you hit every enemy in a group when you get a perfectly timed attack. The damage you deal won't be equally dished out, but it'll still help whittle down your enemies instead of dealing with them one at a time.