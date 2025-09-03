Super Mario Party Jamboree will now output in Full HD for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

HQ

Nintendo's strategy of updating and slightly expanding its Switch 1 games in an effort of bolstering the ranks for its Switch 2 launch has been a polarising affair. Some games offer more interesting content, while others leave fans questioning why they would pay extra for the additions.

We weren't the most convinced by Super Mario Party Jamboree's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for one, noting that the Jamboree TV additions weren't really enough of a reason to upgrade, even if the better performance was worthy of note.

Still, despite playing a little smoother, the game didn't actually output video in Full HD for the Switch 2 version, but this has now been addressed in an update, meaning the party title should look a little crisper on the successor system.

As noted by Nintendo: "If you are playing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, when selecting "Super Mario Party Jamboree" from the title screen, video output will be Full HD (1080p)."

This update (Ver. 2.2.0) also tweaks the difficulty for Carnival Coaster and features "several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience," meaning it might be worthy of a return to see how the game now looks and plays.

What are your thoughts on Super Mario Party Jamboree?