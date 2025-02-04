Super Mario Party Jamboree was the most powerful Switch release in 2024

HQ

As we previewed earlier this morning, Nintendo has shared its financial results report for Q4 FY2025, and thanks to that we've been able to update the Switch hardware figure, which we now know has reached 150 million consoles in its entire lifecycle. But there's still more interesting data to be gleaned from the report, especially when it comes to software.

For example, what has been Nintendo's best-selling first-party game this (fiscal) year, and it's a "newcomer", practically. Super Mario Party Jamboree, released on 17 October, has already surpassed 6.17 million copies sold worldwide, as of 31 December last year. This makes it 'de facto' the best-selling Nintendo game of 2024, outselling titans like Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or other newcomers like Mario & Luigi: Brothership (1.84 million) or The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (3.91 million) in the same period.

In fact, compared to previous titles in the series on Switch, Jamboree is the fastest-selling Mario Party ever. It has far outsold Super Mario Party (2018) and Mario Party Superstars (2021) in its first 11 weeks.

Hopefully with a push like this we'll have a new instalment or an updated version of Jamboree on the already announced Nintendo Switch 2, so expect more success from Nintendo in the future with its 'party series'.