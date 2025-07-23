Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Review: Oh, I read the die upside down

HQ

Despite its jarring name, Super Mario Party Jamboree was deemed as the most important Nintendo Switch game released last year. It became the best-selling new title on the console in its farewell year, but its merits went well beyond the series' recognisable brand and the console's massive install base. And rightfully so: not only is it one of the very best Mario Party games ever (if not the best), but it also stands as one of the finest party games overall.

As such, I played plenty of hours on it with family, friends, and even random people online. The variety and amount of content, the different rulesets for either a casual or competitive approach, the quality of the many mini-games, and the finest presentation in the series made me, along with most critics, simply acclaim it (read my Mario Party Jamboree review here).

However, if the base game deserved a solid 9, you'll have to flip the die, or scroll down this page, to find the score of its Nintendo Switch 2 package. Calling it an expansion would be generous, as the content, and its value, is thinner than Waluigi. And justifying the €20 DLC... let alone the €20 price hike for the base game? That's a tough sell. However, I have to admit I'll keep playing with a plugged-in camera, and I do love the Mouse Mode mini-games added to the mix. So... what went wrong?

This is an ad:

Well, perhaps it's just a matter of expectations. You come from 100+ mini-games to only find 17 here. From all sorts of combinations to find that the Mouse Mode mini-games, while well executed, all fall within the 2v2 format. From new rules for everyone to locking the Frenzy Rules behind the Switch 2's paywall. From shiny Switch 2 releases and upgrades supporting HDR to find that Jamboree remains SDR on the new system.

It just feels different, half-baked, or just not on par with the brilliant original release. Now, every point raised has a potential excuse, but at the end of the day it felt like it wasn't enough, like a free upgrade that is all but free.

For one can understand why the 14 Mouse Mode mini-games are all 2v2, as they come as part of the new Carnival Coaster mode, an essentially co-op game where you and your cut-in faces enjoy a fun ride together with the Talking Flowers. But what if I wanted to play 1v1, or free-for-all entertaining Mouse Games? There's no such thing.

They're unique, though, as most of them combine the mice cursors with the rotation of the hand, the shaking possibilities, and even a more nuanced HD Rumble 2 (which also applies to the rest of the mini-games). So even if they don't reinvent the wheel, those are things you can't do with a regular mouse, and we dragged and dropped Bowser Spam into the recycle bin, piled ice cream balls in turns, and played dominoes with both curiosity and a smile on our faces.

This is an ad:

Talking about faces, the other three games are camera and/or microphone-based, as part of the new Bowser Live mode. Again, fun and well executed, as both the picture quality (with the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, but you can plug any other USB-C device), and the sound recognition (again, surprisingly good given the distance to the Switch 2's Dock besides the TV) were more than decent, making for a different mini-game experience in the series. But just three?

Effectively, both modes fall too short, and where I enjoyed, and will enjoy, these 14 mini-games, they're found within the greater group, mixed in-between and suddenly showing up as part of the playlist as a welcome change of pace and style, and not on their own respective modes.

As for my last two points of criticism, what is the reason not to update the OG with the Frenzy Rules? I literally wrote "I miss a 60-minute setup" as my main gripe back then, and not rewarding the 7M+ owners of the base game with such a requested feature seems meaner and more unfair than the Boos in this game.

And, yeah, I understand there are engine implications for some titles and their Switch 2 ports to support HDR (such as Super Mario 3D World or Kirby and the Forgotten Land), but as we get accustomed to the "4K Nintendo", who was so late to the party, and much as the 1440p Jamboree looks and performs finer than ever, the truth is that, when you come from enjoying Mario Kart, DK Bananza, or ports such as the four Zeldas or Super Mario Odyssey, this one just feels off, muted, like a missed chance to shine even more.

So it might look like I'm nit-picking here, but coming from Super Mario Party Jamboree, you expect greatness and maximum care. And don't get me wrong, this doesn't make the original game any worse. You should still definitely buy it on Switch 2 if you never got it on the original system, as it remains the king of parties, and even if I'm telling you that you'll enjoy it more with a plugged-in camera, and that the Mouse mini-games are solid additions, Jamboree TV as a next-gen upgrade lands like a bad roll.