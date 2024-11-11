Super Mario Party Jamboree is "the fastest-selling Mario Party game in Europe"

HQ

We really loved Super Mario Party Jamboree here at Gamereactor, and some of us even debated whether to reward it with our highest score. That didn't happen and it "only" got our second highest score, which was still enough to get people curious.

Since its premiere three weeks ago, it has sold phenomenally well, so well in fact that Nintendo via X now reveals that it has become "the fastest-selling Mario Party game in Europe". Well deserved, of course, and for anyone who wants to, there is a free wallpaper (for both PC and smartphones) to download, as a kind of thank you from Nintendo