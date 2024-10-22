English
Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Party Jamboree is off to a great start in UK

The launch sales beat its predecessor by a whopping 35%.

It wasn't really for all the new good ideas on offer in Super Mario Party Jamboree that we rewarded it with our second highest rating. Rather the opposite actually, namely that Nintendo found their way back to what made the series so good, and also delivered a really well-filled digital board game.

And apparently it wasn't just us who were happy about this, because game buyers seem to have been on the same page, at least in the UK. Via X, Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry reveals that Super Mario Party Jamboree is off to a much better start than its predecessor Mario Party Superstars, 35% better sales to be precise.

There's no distress for Switch players, who show that the launch of Switch 2 isn't really that urgent as long as Nintendo keeps delivering good games.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

