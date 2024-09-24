Super Mario Party: Jamboree gets a five minutes Japanese trailer

HQ

Super Mario Party: Jamboree, the latest entry in the long running series that has entertained us since the Nintendo 64 era in the nineties, arrives at Nintendo Switch on October 17, worldwide.

It's only a few weeks until launch, so Nintendo has released the usual "Overview Trailer", of more than five minutes of gameplay footage showcasing everything rthe game has to offer. All of its boards (five brand new, three returning), 110 minigames (the most in the series), new characters like Pauline and game modes like Minigame Harbour.

Unlike the remake Mario Party Superstars, this game will make use of the motion controls functionalityof the Joy-Con, but there will also traditional controls.

But perhaps the biggest innovations comes with the online mode, including a sort of "Battle Royale" mode for up to 20 players, where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser.

Super Mario Party: Jamboree launches on Nintendo Switch October 17th. You can watch the Japanese trailer below, with never before seen footage.