Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2's latest update brings plenty of content

New Super Mario Maker 2 update brings with it the World Maker mode. Becomes available for free on April 22.

Nintendo will release the next big (free) update for Super Mario Maker 2 tomorrow, on April 22. In particular, this new update introduces the new World Maker mode, which allows players to create Super Mario worlds for the first time, not only stages, to share with other users.

Thanks to this new mode, users can, in fact, create an entire game world with five levels; the maximum limit is 8 worlds for a total of 40 levels. In other words, World Maker allows you to create a real Super Mario mini video game.

Along with this new update, Koopalings and other power-ups such as the mushroom inspired by Super Mario Bros 2, the frog costume of Super Mario Bros 3 and many other contents from Super Mario World, New Super Mario Bros U and Super Mario 3D World will be available.

A full-blown swan song, which concludes Nintendo's support plan for Super Mario Maker 2, but which certainly offers a lot of content not to be missed for fans of this innovative game.

Will you try to create your own Super Mario mini-game in Super Mario Maker 2?

