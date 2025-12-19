Super Mario Land soundtrack can now be enjoyed via Nintendo Music

HQ

Yep, Nintendo continues to dig into its archives and add more music to its Nintendo Music app basically every week. This time, it's time for one of Mario's most unique adventures, where we got to visit environments we had never seen in the series before. And drive a submarine. And meet Daisy for the first time. And fly an airplane. We are - off course - talking about Super Mario Land from 1989.

The Game Boy adventure was really good for its time and has a catchy soundtrack consisting of 17 tunes that are now available in the app, with a total playing time of 11 minutes. We especially recommend the songs Muda Kingdom and Ending. Or why not play the game yourself? If you have the app (requires Switch Online), you can also play it as a Game Boy Classic.