Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie Direct reveals Yoshi, Birdo, and the frog suit

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premieres on 3 April 2026 (in just over two months), and for Nintendo, that means it deserved its second Nintendo Direct presentation. Hosted by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the video has revealed new details about the animated film in collaboration with Illumination and Universal.

Miyamoto-san has given way to the new trailer for Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie (watch below), which shows new shots of the desert setting of Super Mario Odyssey, with Mario and Luigi in true Dune/Mad Max style on their motorbikes, ready to investigate the inverted pyramid of the Sand Kingdom with its fire flowers. This is where they find the access to the pipe through which Yoshi finally travels between worlds. It is the other end of the pipe that was discovered in the post-credits scene of the original film.

"For more than 30 years, Yoshi has been an integral part of Mario games", recalls Miyamoto before reviewing several of his appearances on SNES, Wii, Wii U and Switch.

Chris Meledandri, for his part, has announced that "the animation is finished and we have moved on to post-production and sound design," saying that, in addition to using Skywalker Sound, an orchestra team with more than 70 instruments is collaborating with musicians from Super Mario Galaxy to shape Brian Tyler's soundtrack, which means a bigger challenge after the success of the original.

Press play to also see Birdo, Luigi dressed in a frog suit or scared by a Buzzy Beetle, the T-Rex dinosaur from Mario Odyssey (Cascade Kingdom) and other characters and enemies. And what are baby Mario and baby Luigi doing in the arms of a Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom?

Trailer 2 for Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie - First look at Yoshi