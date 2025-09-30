Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

HQ

Nintendo is no stranger to revisiting old classics and re-releasing them, and when it comes to its premier mascot Mario and his platform adventures, it's more the rule than the exception that a new version will be released sooner or later. When the calendar shows October 2025, it will indeed be time again, and this time there will be two titles in the form of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Both games in question are now quite old, with 18 and 15 years under their belts, respectively, and the big question is whether these old masterpieces still hold up today. The short answer is "Yes," but there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind before making a purchase.

18 years have passed, but the magic remains.

Back in 2020, those eager to play Super Mario Galaxy in portable format were able to do so with the launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch. At that time, the adventure was packaged together with Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, but this time around, both of those titles are stepping aside to make room for the sequel, Super Mario Galaxy 2. Both Galaxy games were considered true masterpieces when they were released, and after playing through both platform classics once again, I can confirm that the magic is still intact.

It's difficult to find this kind of playfulness in both level design and gameplay today (only Astro Bot and newer Mario titles can compete), and the creative expertise is clear throughout both games from start to finish. So if you haven't had a chance to play through these gems, I can't recommend this jam-packed package highly enough. If, on the other hand, you've played them before, there's less new stuff to look forward to.

This is an ad:

You don't need to use motion controls as much as you did in 2007, but you can still wave your arms around if you want to.

Sure, visually, both Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel have never looked this good before. We're talking about more attractive models, higher resolution, and smoother frame rates. Is the difference huge? No, but it's enough to make you feel that the game code has received a well-deserved update to suit a more modern audience. With 4K resolution (in docked mode), Mario's journey from galaxy-to-galaxy looks more fluid and smooth on a big screen, and in portable mode, 1080p works well to bring details and textures to life. However, I should point out that I have only tested both games on my Switch 2 and therefore cannot report on how it works on the older hardware in the original Switch. So now you know.

In portable mode, you can collect 'star bits' using the gyro control.

This is an ad:

Apart from the graphical update, as already mentioned, there is little else that is new. An "assist mode" has been baked in, similar to Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, where you can get more lives and help if you feel the challenge is too demanding. This is obviously great for younger players, but since the originals weren't particularly advanced (apart from a few missions), the addition is easier to shrug off and less like something that was requested or desired by the masses.

In addition to this, there are also a couple of narrative details, as the picture diary from Super Mario Galaxy (1) has been expanded with a new chapter offering cosy pictures and fairy-tale-like texts. The sequel has also received a similar update that reveals more about the character Rosalina, around whom both titles revolve, and if you want a little more "lore" from the Mario universe, the additions are welcome. For my part, however, this also felt a bit middling, and there is absolutely nothing that justifies the high price you have to pay to join in the fun.

The games are not difficult, but now you can get help if they become too challenging.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is an expensive affair, at least when you consider that these are two very old games. It costs £58.99/€69,99 to purchase both titles, and even if you can buy just one of the games (only works digitally), you still have to fork out around half of that total price to enjoy something that was basically launched around the same time as the first iPhone.

The question of price is both subjective and relative, as it is possible to argue for and against the amount being asked. Paying full price for two games that are still of a very high standard is obviously nothing to get upset about, but when you can find the originals for Nintendo Wii on various auction sites for a fraction of the price, it's hard to ignore the fact that the price is on the high side. This review is not just about how good these two games are, no, this text also aims to highlight how much effort Nintendo has put into its latest new version and how much added value consumers get from either trying out the titles for the first time or being allowed to revisit a beloved classic on a more modern console.

The design is timeless.

With this in mind, Nintendo has certainly done a decent job of updating two masterful adventures, but they could definitely have added more content or held back a little when it came to pricing. As it stands, it's impossible to ignore that this package feels a little greedy based on what you get in exchange for your hard-earned money. Sure, if you've never played Super Mario Galaxy or its eminent sequel, I can, without hesitation, recommend that you purchase both games. In terms of overall gaming enjoyment, you won't be disappointed, as these are two awesome platform titles that still hold up, and then some. However, if, like me, you're old school and have already rescued Princess Peach in both of Mario's galactic adventures, you can skip this new version with a clear conscience, or alternatively dig out your Wii console and experience the nostalgia that way. The games are still as phenomenally good as you remember, and the improved graphics may add some much-needed polish, but not much more than that.