Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 costs €69.99: All prices from Nintendo Direct games

Nintendo announced plenty of new games, DLCs, and services for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch during the Nintendo Direct. Fans are excited about upcoming titles, but what about the prices? Nintendo has added the new titles to the websites, and we are finding out about the prices...



Super Mario Galaxy 1+2: €69.99/£58.99 (digital)



Super Mario Galaxy: €39.99/£33.99 (digital)



Super Mario Galaxy 2: €39.99/£33.99 (digital)



Donkey Kong Bananza DLC: €19.99/£16.99



Hades 2: €29.99/£24.99 (digital)



Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC: €29.99/£24.99 (+ €69.99/£58.99 digital on Switch 2, €59.99/£49.99 digital on Switch 1)



Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: €69.99/£58.99 (digital)



Hyrule Warriors: €69.99/£58.99 (digital)



Mario Tennis Fever: €69.99/£58.99 (digital)



Dragon Quest VII Reimagined: €69.99/£59.99 (digital and physical)



Another surprising announcement was Virtual Boy games. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play them, but it you want to play them in 3D, you will need the viewer, sold separately, only for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers through My Nintendo Store. And they come at...



Virtual Boy (cardboard): €19.99/£16.99



Virtual Boy: €79.99/£67.99



As a rule of thumb, all Switch 2 games that cost €69.99 (digital) cost ten euros more in physical, so €79.99. Still no game reaches the €79.99 (digital) and €89.99 (physical) from Mario Kart World.