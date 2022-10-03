Super Mario fan makes remake with Chris Pratt as Mario

HQ

Sometimes bizarre projects show up on internet - and they're usually great. Now we got a great example: a Super Mario Brothers Remake with Chris Pratt, and it looks fantastic. If you want to see more of what this could actually look like, you can check it out below, and we really urge you to do so as this is awesome.

The demo was created by Re-Imagined Games, who writes:

"I am a life long Nintendo fan, and I'm very excited for the Super Mario animated movie from Illumination and Nintendo! So, I decided to make some sort of fan project while we're all waiting for a trailer. But, then I started to wonder what it would look like if Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key, were actually these characters in a realistic mushroom Kingdom. That seemed like an incredibly fun idea, and that's why I'm attempting to make this game. With zero game development experience, I'm learning unreal engine from scratch and picking up any other skills that I can along the way, in an effort to make this a legitimately great action game!"