Super Mario Bros. Wonder reimagined as a SNES classic

If you play retro games, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon of "demakes," namely games that have been deliberately downgraded to look older than they actually are. This concept has transformed games like Halo and Resident Evil into flat 2D adventures, and interpretations of AAA games with classic PlayStation 1 graphics are also popular.

Today, we want to tell you about one such concept. A person who goes by the name Shafox has made a Super Nintendo-inspired demake of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and you can actually try it out right now. The game is available to play online, and there are currently six levels to choose from.

Sounds fun? It is, but you don't have to take our word for it - try it yourself using this link. What do you think of the demake concept?