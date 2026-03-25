Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

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On one hand, I appreciate that Nintendo is actively looking for ways to improve and enhance many of its existing Switch 1 titles for the Switch 2 system. Improved visuals and performance matched up with a few extra content additions are lovely ways to encourage a return to an already established title. However this doesn't change the fact that the new features and improvements need to actually feel worthy of your time and money, and largely speaking for the games that have received these upgrades, this hasn't been the case. Rather the upgrades have almost come and gone and left little impact behind them.

As much as I adore Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and I do adore it as my review can attest, it does feel as though the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and the Meetup in Bellabel Park expansion is another case of more mediocre content, extras that you don't really need to be able to experience the brilliance that is this colourful and charismatic platformer.

Long story short, Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch 2 is mostly the same game as it was on Switch 1. It feels a minor bit more detailed in its visual presentation but not exactly a whopping improvement, perhaps thanks to how well optimised the game was for Switch and how the OLED display model continues to thrive even compared to the Switch 2 alternative in a visual manner. Ultimately, if you were snagging the Switch 2 version expecting to be blown away by a performance and visual leap, this is simply not what it offers, as more so it targets the inclusion of the Switch 2-centric social features and such, to improve the gameplay experience. Is that a reason to buy the upgrade? In my eyes, not really, which ultimately puts a huge amount of pressure on the Meetup in Bellabel Park expansion to pick up the slack.

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So what does this expansion add? There are basically four elements to this DLC, of varying levels of value. For example, Rosalina and Luma arrive as playable characters, which is a lovely and fun addition that adds an extra option to the game even if Rosalina plays exactly like every other available character. Similarly, the Assist Mode is here to make the game less challenging, a helpful accessibility addition that you can't help but wonder why it wasn't included in the base game...

Then there's the actual new gameplay elements that span a single-player and a multiplayer-geared section. The single-player element effectively totals one new world to conquer but it's arranged as such that each existing world gets one new level, plus a final conclusive one at the new Toad Brigade hub area to add to that, making for seven new levels to master. These are also all boss fight levels against the Koopalings and for what it's worth, they're a huge amount of fun, proving the creative potential that the development team has once again. These boss fights aren't necessarily hard but they aren't a breeze, even if they are made simpler through the inclusion of the new Super Flower Pot power-up that opens the way to new gameplay mechanics. It's fun and unique, but it doesn't steal the show in the same way as the Elephant power-up, as a point of comparison.

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This then brings me to the multiplayer element in Bellabel Park, regarded as Attraction Central. This is where a decision as a player needs to be made, as if you simply play Super Mario Bros. Wonder as an individual and in offline action, then this portion of the expansion has zero value to you, as it's all exclusively served up in local or online multiplayer. Half of the Park is dedicated to local action and the other half to online gameplay, and admittedly the courses presented here are a good bit of fun, with 17 new 'attractions', as they are called, to visit. This is the main body of Meetup in Bellabel Park and the reason you should buy this expansion.

If you like playing Wonder online and against other players, or in couch co-op with friends and family, there's plenty of reasons to revisit the game thanks to this portion, with added collectible-like elements in the form of plants to water with fluids you get from spending time in the Park. There are typical levels where the aim is to simply reach the end, often by working as a cooperative team, alongside versus options where you need to collect and retain coins and battle it out for victory in entertaining multiplayer mania. It's fun, without a doubt, but if you don't tend to involve yourself in these areas or perhaps don't have a Switch Online subscription, you miss a lot from snagging this expansion and all of a sudden the £16.99 upgrade route starts to seem rather tough to stomach.

So ultimately, alike many of these Switch 2 upgrades and their accompanying DLC content packs, what Nintendo has presented for Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn't feel like a must-buy inclusion. If you routinely hop into the game and are searching for any way to expand the experience, you might find something of interest here, but if you are a solo player, for example, you'll be disappointed by the 60-90 minutes of gameplay from the extra seven levels and the Toad Brigade storyline.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is still one of the finest 2D platformers in recent memory, so there's still that going for this upgrade and pack, but at the same time, if you can save yourself close to £20 and simply buy the base game and leave it at that, I wouldn't discourage doing so, as Meetup in Bellabel Park and the Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade is simply not must-have content.