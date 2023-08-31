Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks like the best 2D Mario ever

Nintendo showed off some truly impressive and interesting stuff in today's Direct.

June's Nintendo Direct had some really cool announcements, but the biggest highlight for many of us was without a doubt the new 2D Mario game Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It also seems like the Japanese company has a lot of faith in it, as the game is set to launch in a very exciting October. Today's Direct made us understand why.

The 15-minute presentation you can see below basically shows off and explains everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This includes the 7 different worlds we'll get to explore, the 12 characters we can play as and how some of them will make the game easier, 3 interesting new power-ups, how you can play with and help others both locally and online, some of the crazy stuff that will happen if you pick up a Wonder flower, different ways to customise your skills and more.

Finally, Nintendo confirmed that a red Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on the 6th of October. See all of this wondrous stuff in the video below.

