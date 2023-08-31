Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks like the best 2D Mario ever

HQ

June's Nintendo Direct had some really cool announcements, but the biggest highlight for many of us was without a doubt the new 2D Mario game Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It also seems like the Japanese company has a lot of faith in it, as the game is set to launch in a very exciting October. Today's Direct made us understand why.

The 15-minute presentation you can see below basically shows off and explains everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This includes the 7 different worlds we'll get to explore, the 12 characters we can play as and how some of them will make the game easier, 3 interesting new power-ups, how you can play with and help others both locally and online, some of the crazy stuff that will happen if you pick up a Wonder flower, different ways to customise your skills and more.

Finally, Nintendo confirmed that a red Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on the 6th of October. See all of this wondrous stuff in the video below.