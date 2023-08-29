Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting its own Direct on Thursday

HQ

Many have been waiting for Nintendo to announce a big Direct stream set for September, so today's announcement might make some worried the expected show won't happen.

Nintendo has revealed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting its own Direct stream at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST on the 31st of August. The stream will be approximately 15 minutes long, so expect a lot more gameplay and information about the highly anticipated 2D Mario game that launches alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the 20th of October.