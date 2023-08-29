Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting its own Direct on Thursday

We'll learn a lot more about Nintendo's highly anticipated game in the 15-minute show.

Many have been waiting for Nintendo to announce a big Direct stream set for September, so today's announcement might make some worried the expected show won't happen.

Nintendo has revealed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting its own Direct stream at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST on the 31st of August. The stream will be approximately 15 minutes long, so expect a lot more gameplay and information about the highly anticipated 2D Mario game that launches alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the 20th of October.

