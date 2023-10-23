Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Guide to earning all the medals

HQ

While our Complete Guide to Worlds, Levels and Secret Exits tells you how to get all the Wonder Seeds in the game, you'll have realised by now that that's not enough to complete Super Mario Bros. Wonder 100%. To do so, you must earn six medals that prove your worth as the Flower Kingdom's greatest plumber, and these medals in turn depend on you collecting a number of other things.

If there's a nasty gap in your SMBW title screen, read on to see what you still need to collect to get all the medals in the game (although your order may be different)...

Medal 1: For collecting all Royal Seeds

Basically, it's when you defeat Bowser Flower Castle in his rock lair in the Petal Archipelago. To access it you'll first need to have used six Royal Seeds to eliminate each of the Piranha Clouds protecting the bad guy, and each one is obtained by completing the six worlds surrounding the Archipelago.

In other words, when you watch (and play) the credits after dancing to the heavy metal beat of "Final Battle! Bowser in Concert", you'll get your first medal.

Medal 2: For getting all 10 Flower Coins

You may have already seen that in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as in the New! Super Mario Bros. series, each level hides three special coins, in this case three big purple coins with a number 10 on them. They're called Flower Coins, there are some quite tricky ones, and when you get them all, you get another medal.

Please note: this award is mainly limited to all Flower Coins from the seven surface worlds; you don't have to get all Flower Coins from the Special World because you can't get them all yet.



Medal 3: For reaching the flag pole in all levels

As in other Mario games, jumping to the top of the pole at the end of each level is rewarded. If you do this on every land level in the Flower Kingdom, you'll be awarded another gold medal.

Again, you don't need to flag every level in the Special World because it's basically impossible due to the game's unlock order.

Medal 4: For finding all Wonder Seeds

You will need to see the green checkmark ✓ in all levels and worlds, as explained in the guide to getting all the seeds.

However, as with the flags, the game cheats you a bit here, because you will always have one seed left to complete the total of 225, the last one in the Special World.

Medal 5: For getting all the Standees

Standees are boards to display expressions in local multiplayer and online multiplayer for other players. There are 12 for each character. Therefore, they make a total of 144 Standees.

So how do you get all the Standees? During your journey you will have seen that each Poplin Shop sells random Standees (Surprise Standees for 10 Flower Coins) and you can often get repeats. You can spend a few Poplin Coins this way to collect them, but our recommendation is that you invest in Wonder Seeds and Item Badges in these shops, as towards the end of the game, in the Special World, you will find the Standees Shop, which at 30 Poplin Coins a unit, guarantees you a surprise character panel, literally, "one that you don't already have". It's like when you complete a sticker collection by asking the publisher for those you're missing.

That way you can finish your collection and get the medal. And in case you don't have them all, these are the characters and their poses and transformations (and not only the colour changes in the Toads and Yoshis, but also the gesture and the drawing)!

Characters: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, yellow Toad, blue Toad, Toadette, green Yoshi, red Yoshi, yellow Yoshi, light blue Yoshi, Caco Gazapo.

Stances: Jumping, Swimming, Defeated, Defeated, Running, Jumping, Goomba, Crouching, Posing, On a Cloud, Jump Bomb, Balloon, Demolition.

There are 12 characters and each has 12 panels of different poses or Wonder Effects.

Medal 6: For earning all badges

Now, yes, it's no good looking at the worlds below: if you want all 24 badges in the game (the challenge badges, the ones you get from the Poplin or the ones you buy from their shops), including that last missing Pro Badge, you need to first get all the flagpoles, 10 Flower Coins and Wonder Seeds from both the seven terrestrial worlds and the Special World, and that means overcoming your biggest nightmare: completing the Final-Final Test Badge Marathon, the hardest level in the game.

To unlock the Ultra-Final Marathon: Badges on Trial, you'll first need to get all the other Wonder Seeds in the game, so make sure you have the ✓ checkmark on all levels and worlds (and have therefore earned our medal 4).

So how to beat the Final-Final Test? Ha, my friend. You can pray for a miracle, train hard... It will probably take you several hours or days, but if you want it to be not so, so relentless, we recommend you try a bit with Yoshi. Because he's invincible and can take a beating? Well, so does Nabbit, but Yoshi has some additional advantages. By the way, being invincible doesn't do you much good if, when the fire 'chorizos' arrive, the blow knocks you into the void. The good thing about Yoshi is that he can also flap his wings (although he only does it once in this game) and even use his tongue to reach for coins. If that wasn't enough, in the final section of the level, when you go with the Expert Invisibility Badge, when Yoshi flaps you can see his effort droplets, giving you an additional visual clue. If you want to see how we did it, play this video:

Once you have completed the Final-Final Test, provided you have done so with all three 10 Flower Coins and by touching the flagpole (sounds silly, but the latter is tricky too), the secret path will open up to the "Wonder!" booth, where the Talking Flowers are waiting to thank you for the experience and give you the final Pro Badge: A Cappella. We won't tell you what it does if you equip it, so as not to spoil it for you...