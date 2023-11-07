Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues its streak at the top of the UK's boxed charts

HQ

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has managed to hold off EA Sports FC 24 for another week running, and once again finds itself at the peak of the UK's boxed charts. Claiming the spot for the second week running, Nintendo's platformer comes in ahead of EA Sports FC 24 in second, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has fallen all the way to third.

The charts seem to prove that people are interested in more Robocop content, as Robocop: Rogue City has debuted in fourth, ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hogwarts Legacy, Nintendo Switch Sports, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Minecraft, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons in fifth through tenth, respectively.

In terms of other new launches, WarioWare: Move It and EA Sports WRC debuted within the top 20 for the past week, while Lego 2K Drive and The Dark Souls Trilogy managed to catapult up the charts due to deals and price reductions.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 dropped massively from fourth in the charts to 30th, and Sonic Superstars continued its fall from 15th to 26th.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.