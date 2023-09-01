Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be as easy or as difficult as you like

HQ

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will not feature a difficulty scale, such as easy or hard mode, but it will allow for players to finetune how much of a challenge they want, through multiple means.

When speaking to us at Gamescom, producer Takashi Tezuka and director Shiro Mouri said that it all comes down to the characters you pick and the badges you use when you're thinking about difficulty.

"We did increase sort of the freedom level of the users and their freedom to choose," said Mouri. "Characters like Yoshi and Nabbit don't take damage even if they're hit. And other than that, there's another characteristic point about this game, which is the badge system. And so by equipping certain badges, you can make the characters do certain actions. But there's also other kinds of badges that also, for example, give you more coins or if you fall back, it'll restore you and revive you."

"We've even prepared badges for more experienced players, like the one that makes you invisible. So we think that this badge system allows for different levels of players to enjoy the game in different ways. And so we've even prepared very difficult courses as well. And so if you think you have that experience, then we look forward to you taking on that challenge."

So, essentially it seems that the difficulty is what you make of it in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It's worth noting that you can still die if you pick Nabbit or Yoshi as they're not immune to falling. But, if you're looking for a greater challenge, you can still expect to find it in this new game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on Nintendo Switch on the 20th of October.