Super Mario Bros. Wonder - A Complete Guide to worlds, courses, and secret exits
Missing any seed or level to complete a world? Take a look at this reference guide and you'll be able to 100% the game.
From the very first Super Mario Bros., and more so ever since Super Mario Bros. 3 introduced world maps, on every 2D entry to the series we expect a ton of secrets, alternative paths, bonus levels, and hidden exits to warp to other places, both within the levels themselves and on the maps. The wonderful Super Mario Bros. Wonder honours this tradition and, in case you got lost, we've readied this reference guide in which we tell you how to explore the whole Flower Kingdom. Evidently, this includes spoilers if you haven't seen every world in your game as of yet.
How many worlds are there in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?
This new entry is split into 8 worlds holding a total of 129 playable levels between traditional full size courses (77) and smaller trials (badge challenges, break times, arenas, races, and search games, 52). The seventh world, Petal Isles, acts as a central hub interconnecting the other six on the land, and it also houses the last few levels until the final battle with Bowser. The eighth world is similar to the hidden world or the special world in other instalments, with much more difficult courses, tapping into the seven preceding worlds' mechanics and putting your mastering of those to the test.
How to collect every Wonder Seed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
If you want to complete the game and are missing any level or secret exit, below we're listing every world and their respective courses, marking their difficulty with stars and whether they hide an alternative exit and thus grant 3 Wonder Seeds (bar some exceptions). And even if they're not playable levels per se, we also include stops such as Poplin Shops, houses, or locales granting seeds without even playing, just by paying with flower coins or talking to the characters.
If you want to know if you've completed any given world to its 100%, make sure you got the green check mark ✓ besides its seeds counter on the Courses menu (L). In total, there are 225 Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, other than the 7 Royal Seeds for each land world.
If you want to know if you have completed a certain level fully, take a look at the translucid check mark ✓ showing behind flagpole, seeds, and 10 flower coin track record, under the difficulty level, at the Courses menu.
This might guide you well enough already and you can trust your instinct from there, but if you're still getting stuck anyway or don't know how to complete an area, take a look below and clear up any doubts:
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Full worlds and levels list
W1: Pipe-Rock Plateau [35 Wonder Seeds]
Welcome to the Flower Kingdom! ★
Piranha Plants on Parade [hidden exit] ★
Scram, Skedaddlers! ★
Bulrush Coming Through! [hidden exit] ★
Here Come the Hoppos ★★
Rolla Koopa Derby ★★
Swamp Pipe Crawl ★★★
Angry Spikes and Sinkin' Pipes ★★
Bulrush Express [hidden exit] ★★★★
Sproings in the Twilight Forest ★★
Cosmic Hoppos ★★★
Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap I ★
Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump I ★
Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run I ★★★
Wiggler Race: Mountaineering! ★
Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace ★★★
KO Arena: Pipe-Rock Rumble
Break Time!: Hurry, Hurry
Break Time!: Wonder Token Tunes
Break Time!: Pop Up, Hoppo!
Badge House in the Pipe-Rock Plateau<li>
<li>Poplin Shop
W2: Fluff-Puff Peaks [30 Wonder Seeds]
Outmaway Valley [hidden exit] ★★★
Pokipede Pass ★
Condarts Away! ★★
Pole Block Passage ★★
Up 'n' Down with Puffy Lifts ★★
Jump! Jump! Jump! ★★★★
Countdown to Drop Down ★★★
Cruising with Linking Lifts ★★
Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump II ★★★★
Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump I ★
Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet I ★★★
Fluff-Puff Peaks Flying Battleship ★★★
Fluff-Puff Peaks Palace ★★★★
KO Arena: Fluff-Puff Kerfuff
Search Party: Puzzling Park
Break Time!: Kick It, Outmaway
Break Time!: Cloud Cover
Break Time!: Zip-Go-Round
Fluff-Puff Peaks Cabin
Poplin Shop
Poplin Shop 2
W3: Shining Falls [20 Wonder Seeds]
The Hoppycat Trial: Hop, Hop, and Awaaay ★★★
The Anglefish Trial: Ready, Aim, Fly! ★★
The Midway Trial: Hop to It ★★
The Sharp Trial: Launch to Victory ★★★★
The Sugarstar Trial: Across the Night Sky ★★★
The Final Trial: Zip Track Dash ★★★
POOF! Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump I ★
Search Party: An Empty Park?
Break Time!: Unreachable Treasure?
Break Time!: Watery Wonder Tokens
Break Time!: Timer-Switch Climb
Break Time!: Timer-Switch Dash
Master Poplin's House
Royal Seed Mansion
Poplin Shop
W4: Sunbaked Desert [36 Wonder Seeds]
Armads on the Roll ★★★
The Desert Mystery ★★
Rolling-Ball Hall ★★
Ninji Jump Party ★
Bloomps of the Desert Skies ★★★
Valley Fulla Snootles ★★
Color-Switch Dungeon ★★
Secrets of Shova Mansion [hidden exit] ★★
Flight of the Bloomps ★★★★
Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap II ★★★
Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump II ★★★★
Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility I ★★★
Sunbaked Desert Palace ★★★★
KO Arena: Sunbaked Skirmish
Search Party: Pipe Park
Break Time!: Treasure Vault
Break Time!: Raise the Stage
Break Time!: Revver Run
Break Time!: Floating Wonder Tokens
Break Time!: Bouncy Tunes
Break Time!: Lights Out
Sunbaked Desert House
Poplin Shop
Hidden Poplin Shop
W5 Fungi Mines [21 Wonder Seeds]
Upshroom Downshroom ★
Taily's Toxic Pond ★★★
Light-Switch Mansion ★★
Beware of the Rifts ★★★
An Uncharted Area: Wubba Ruins ★★
Another Uncharted Area: Swaying Ruins ★★★
A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins [hidden exit, but no seed granted] ★★★★
Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine I ★★
KO Arena: Fungi Funk
Break Time!: Tumble House
Break Time!: Trottin' Piranha Plants
Loyal Poplin's House
Operation Poplin Rescue
Poplin Shop
W6: Deep Magma Bog [30 Wonder Seeds]
Where the Rrrumblas Rule [hidden exit] ★★
Raarghs in the Riuns ★★★
Pull, Turn, Burn ★★★★
Hot-Hot-Hot! [hidden exit] ★★
Wavy Ride through the Magma Tube ★★★★
Dragon Boneyard ★★★★
Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump II ★★★
Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump II ★★★
Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine II ★★★
Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run II ★★★
Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility II ★★★
Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet II ★★★★
Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship ★★★
Deep Magma Bog Palace ★★★★
KO Arena: Magma Flare-Up
Search Party: Item Park
Break Time!: Hot-Hot-Rocks
Deep Magma Bog Observatory #1
Deep Magma Bog Observatory #2
Deep Magma Bog Observatory #3
Deep Magma Bog Observatory #4
Poplin Shop
Central hub world: Petal Isles [34 Wonder Seeds]
Leaping Smackerel ★★
Robbird Cove ★★
Blewbird Roost ★★
Downpour Uproar ★★★
Jewel-Block Cave ★★
Gnawsher Lair ★★★
Maw-Maw Mouthful ★★
Muncher Fields ★★
Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick I ★
Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick II ★★
Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump I ★
Wiggler Race: Swimming! ★★
Wiggler Race: Spelunking! ★★★★
Petal Isles Flying Battleship ★★★
KO Arena: Petal Meddle
Angler Poplin's House
Poplin Shop
Poplin Shop 2
Missile Meg Mayhem ★★★
High-Voltage Gauntlet ★★★★
Evade the Seeker Bullet Bills! ★★★★
KnuckeFest Bowser's Blazing Beats ★★★★
The Final Battle! Bowser's Rage Stage ★★★★★
Special World [19 Wonder Seeds]
Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce Bounce ★★★★★