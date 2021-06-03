Super Mario Bros. Movie has gotten 20 minutes extra deleted footage

You're watching Advertisements

Back in 1993, the cult-classic Super Mario Bros movie was released, famous for being overly cheesy and barely based on the Mario universe we're used to at all. It still has it's fans though and now the unofficial Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut has been released by the editor and artist Garrett Gilchrist.

He has used a VHS tape that was found a long time ago, which had plenty of extra footage from the movie. Now these scenes have been added to the movie, in what resembles a Director's Cut. We haven't seen the whole result of this project yet, but some scenes will supposedly explain the story better and also make it a little bit more adult.

Unfortunately, the new material is in very bad quality, but it is very cool thing after all and a form of pop cultural archeology we can totally get behind. You can check the result over here, with 20 extra minutes of footage.

Thanks, Kotaku.