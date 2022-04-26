Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed to April 2023

HQ

Nintendo's own Shigeru Miyamoto has commandeered the official Nintendo of America Twitter channel to give fans an update on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie - you know, the one with Chris Pratt voicing Mario.

In the update, Miyamoto unfortunately had to share the news that the movie is being delayed and will no longer be meeting its December 2022 premiere date. Fortunately, the delay isn't a particularly long one, as the movie will now be coming around four months later, in April 2023, specifically on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

To ensure that we are all still excited for the upcoming movie, Miyamoto did also assure everyone that "it will be well worth the wait," so hopefully it will live up to the brilliance of the iconic gaming brand.

If you aren't familiar, take a look at a bunch of the cast for the Super Mario Bros. movie here.