Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch console announced

The handheld console made for one of the more unexpected reveals during yesterday's Direct.

During the special Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros.'s 35th Anniversary, Nintendo announced a new special Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch console. This new exclusive gadget is inspired by the original 1980s Game & Watch consoles, which included a game (Super Mario Bros., indeed) and it also could be used as a watch.

This new Game & Watch console features a modern "+" keypad. It also offers the opportunity to play Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2), and a special version of Ball which has Mario as the protagonist. Super Mario Bros.'s Game & Watch console also includes 35 little surprises to discover. Super Mario Bros.'s Game & Watch will launch on November 13th, but be aware, as production for this console is limited!

