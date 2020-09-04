Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch console announced

You're watching Advertisements

During the special Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros.'s 35th Anniversary, Nintendo announced a new special Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch console. This new exclusive gadget is inspired by the original 1980s Game & Watch consoles, which included a game (Super Mario Bros., indeed) and it also could be used as a watch.

This new Game & Watch console features a modern "+" keypad. It also offers the opportunity to play Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2), and a special version of Ball which has Mario as the protagonist. Super Mario Bros.'s Game & Watch console also includes 35 little surprises to discover. Super Mario Bros.'s Game & Watch will launch on November 13th, but be aware, as production for this console is limited!