Super Mario Bros. film accused of not being inclusive enough

Several critical voices have been heard questioning the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice actor for Mario in the upcoming film. John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the previous Super Mario film from the early 90s, has now also chimed in, expressing concern that this new film does not have a more inclusive cast of actors and that Hollywood as a whole is going backwards rather than forwards. But his sharpest criticism was directed at Pratt in particular and the studio's choice of "a white man" for the lead role. It was in an interview with Indiewire that Leguizamo not only thought back to what it was like to shoot the old Mario movie but also his thoughts on the new one.

"I'm O.G. A lot of people love the original. I did Comic-Con in New York and in Baltimore, and everyone's like, 'No, no, we love the old one, the original.' They're not feeling the new one. I'm not bitter. It's unfortunate. The directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really hard for me to be the lead because I was a Latin man, and they [the studio] didn't want me to be the lead. They fought really hard, and it was such a breakthrough. For them to go backwards and not cast another [actor of colour] kind of sucks."

John is not alone in his criticism, as Tara Strong, one of the biggest names in voice acting, has also pointed out the new film's problems in casting.

