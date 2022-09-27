Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Super Mario Maker 2

      Super Mario Bros 5 created in Super Mario Maker 2

      And you can play it yourself.

      HQ

      We know, there is no Super Mario Bros. 5, but now we can get a taste of what it might have been like thanks to Metroid Mike 64. He has been working on this project since 2015 and has now finished it in Super Mario Maker 2 "trying to create a classic Mario game that plays as if Nintendo created it themselves".

      It is basically a full Super Mario adventure in the same vein as Super Mario World, and you can check out what it looks like on YouTube. If you want to play it yourself, the Maker ID is 0G9-XN4-FNF.

      Super Mario Maker 2

      Super Mario Maker 2
