Super Mario Bros. 35 is our focus on today's GR Live

If you're a super Mario fan then you're probably already enjoying the delights of Super Mario Bros. 35, the new Tetris 99-inspired Mario platformer that has players jumping and dodging and sending obstacles at each other until one plumber is left standing.

You'll find a more detailed examination of the game in our review, however, we're also going to be playing the game on GR Live today at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, so tune in then to see how Kieran gets on with this fast and frantic spin on a platforming classic.