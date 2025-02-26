Super Mario Bros. 2 now added to Nintendo Music

HQ

It was actually only two weeks ago that we could report that Nintendo expanded its Nintendo Music app with the soundtrack from Super Mario World. This means that only Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 are missing from among the oldest titles.

At least that was true until yesterday. For now, Nintendo announces that the Super Mario Bros. 2 soundtrack has also been added, meaning you can now listen to its 14 songs - with a playtime of just eight minutes. Of course, you can loop the music for a more authentic feel.

We suspect it won't be long before the Super Mario Bros. 3 music is being added as well. Which Mario game do you think has had the best music ever?