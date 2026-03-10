Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury added to the Nintendo Music app

HQ

As you know, it's Mar10 Day today, March 10, and Nintendo is celebrating in several different ways. Earlier today, we showed you the new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but there's obviously more to come, and now the soundtrack from 2021's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has been added to the Nintendo Music app.

In total, there are 106 songs with nearly three hours of music to enjoy, complete with playlists dedicated to Boss Battles, Courses, and the Bowser's Fury section. If you have Switch Online, Nintendo Music is included in your subscription, so just download the app and start listening right away.