Super Mario 3D All-Stars revealed for Nintendo Switch

Today, during an unexpected Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, it was revealed that Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy would all be coming to the Nintendo Switch in a collection called Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The collection looks to improve the resolution of all three games and features a music player where you can listen to individual tracks at your own leisure. It also, of course, shares a similar name to Super Mario All-Stars on the SNES, which bundled together Mario's first main three adventures, as well as the previously Japan-only Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Level.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on September 18, 2020. Strangely though, purchase is only available for the physical and digital edition until the end of March 2021, so you'll want to grab this one fast before it disappears into a puff of smoke.