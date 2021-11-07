Super Mario 3D All-Stars received Ver. 1.1.1 update

HQ

Earlier we just reported about the recently released N64 controller and how fast it got sold out, but for those who are lucky enough to grab one, Nintendo just released a relevant update for it.

The Ver. 1.1.1 software update just rolled out for the platformer Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and it only brings one main feature this time.

Via this update, supports for Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 controller have been added to Super Mario 64, which means players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release. However, it's worth noting that all button displays within Super Mario 64 will not reflect the Nintendo 64 controller.

You can check how to pair the Nintendo 64 controller to your Nintendo Switch via this link.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released to Switch on September 18 back in 2020, you can check our review right here.